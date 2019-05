Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONGDALE, Okla. - Several city fire crews are working to control and extinguish a gas tank fire just north of Longdale Friday afternoon.

Longdale City Clerk, Sandy Wymer Martin says Canton, Okeen, Fairview, and Hitchcock fire departments are all assisting.

It is unclear what started the fire at this time.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.

Video courtesy of Sandy Wymer Martin.