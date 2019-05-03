“This is too close to home,” Neighbors’ nerves shaken after house explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating what caused a large explosion that destroyed a home on Thursday night.

Around 11 p.m. on Thursday night, emergency crews were called to an explosion near S.W. 44th and May.

"My neighbor told me that it was like either a fire or a bomb or something close to it,” David Baker told News 4.

At least that’s what it sounded like when a home in Baker’s neighborhood exploded, leaving debris and glass scattered all over the property.

"When I got close to my block, I was like man, they look like they [are] by my house. I had to come back around to 49th,” Baker said.

Others who were home at the time, like Victoria Irwin who lives right across the street, told News 4 she’s never seen or heard anything like it.

"I heard a big boom and I thought somebody had ran into the house and my husband asked me what happened and he thought it was thunder," Irwin said. "I said no, it's not thunder."

Irwin said some of her neighbors saw a truck speeding away from the scene right after the explosion.

Police said they pulled a vehicle over shortly after that, sending one person inside to the hospital to be treated from burns. They brought a second person from that vehicle back to the scene to be questioned.

Irwin told News 4 a family recently moved out of the home, leaving it vacant.

"I'm so thankful that the family wasn't there. I'm a substitute teacher and the first thought in everybody's mind was it somebody from our school,” Irwin said.

Fire crews on scene called it a significant explosion.

“Our firefighters at Station 25, which is about a mile away from here, straight-line distance reported being in the rig room of their fire station and they felt their doors shake, so they knew something had occurred,” Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department, said.

Investigators are now trying to figure out what caused the explosion.

In the meantime, neighbors' nerves are rattled.

"I would feel better knowing that it was a gas explosion because I know that the house was empty but if it was something that somebody else caused, it has my stomach in knots,” Irwin told News 4. "This is too close to home.”