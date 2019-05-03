Victim killed in deadly northeast Oklahoma City shooting identified

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed in front of a home in northeast Oklahoma City on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police were called to 2300 block of E. Madison following a shooting.

“One person was hit by gunfire. A male was pronounced dead at the scene, sadly,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Detectives were trying to piece together what led up to the shooting, as neighbors prayed for the victim's family.

On Friday, investigators announced that the victim was identified as 34-year-old Christopher Little.

Authorities say Little was involved in an argument with several people when he was shot.

The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, so there isn't a definitive suspect description at this time.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.