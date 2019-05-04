× AAA: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with plan for safe ride home

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you plan on celebrating Cinco de Mayo this weekend, AAA Oklahoma urges you to arrange a safe ride home before partaking in festivities.

May 5th is filled with cultural events, but it is also widely celebrated with alcohol and has become notorious for binge drinking.

“Tequila, beer and other alcoholic beverages are often consumed in excess,” said Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma spokesperson. “In fact, the day – especially when it falls on a weekend – ranks right up there with Thanksgiving Eve, St. Patrick’s Day and New Year’s Eve for impaired driving.”

​For those celebrating Cinco de Mayo, AAA Oklahoma offers the following tips:



Decide ahead of time whether you will be drinking or driving – you can’t do both.

Plan your ride home before the night begins – whether that be designating a sober driver or planning to use a taxi service/ride sharing service.

Download a ride-sharing app for convenience. Familiarize yourself with the app.

Be aware of those around you. If you see someone getting behind the wheel intoxicated, take their keys and assist them in finding a safe ride home.

If you are hosting a party with alcohol, be a responsible host. Allow guests to stay the night if need be or find them a safe ride home.

Make sure to keep an eye out for pedestrians who have had too much to drink and may jaywalk and not obey traffic signals.

Bar crawlers are urged to keep an eye out for cars, cross at intersections, and obey walk signals.