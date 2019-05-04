Horses, Hats & Hope event raises 240k for the Alzheimer’s Association

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahomans donned their fascinators and sipped their mint juleps today to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association Oklahoma chapter.

This is the second annual Horses, Hats & Hope event.

Last year’s Derby Day raised $225,000. Today, the party raised $240,000 benefiting Oklahomans.

There are 63,000 Alzheimer’s patients in Oklahoma and thousands of caregivers.

The Alzheimer’s Association provides services to both.

Alzheimer’s is the 6th leading cause of death in the U.S. and there is no cure only treatments for some symptoms.