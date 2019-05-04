× Hugo Police release names of officers involved in shooting that left man, three children injured

HUGO, Okla. – Hugo Police confirmed to News 4 the names of the officers involved in the shooting last week that left a man, who was wanted in connection to an armed robbery, and three children injured.

According to the OSBI, detectives with the Hugo Police Department were looking for 21-year-old William Devaughn Smith, who was wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Pizza Hut in Hugo on April 11.

On April 26, two Hugo detectives made contact with Smith around 2 p.m. while he was parked at a food center in Hugo when at one point, shots were fired.

Those officers have now been identified as Detective Billy Jenkins and Detective Chad Allen.

Four kids were in the car at the time, three of them were hurt and taken to a hospital in Tulsa.

Smith was injured and taken to a hospital in Paris, Texas. OSBI said Monday that the children’s mother was in a relationship with Smith.

All have been released from the hospital.

Both Jenkins and Allen are on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues.