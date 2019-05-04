Man taken to hospital after being shot in Edmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND - Saturday night an Edmond man was rushed to the hospital after being shot during an argument over property. It happened at the Coffee Creek Apartment Complex near 15th street and Retz around 6:15 p.m.. Police say they responded to reports of at least four shots fired, and when they arrived on scene they found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the stomach. His condition is still unknown. Police spent abour 45 minutes looking for the suspect, he was found at the complex and taken into custody without incident. One resident says her children saw the whole thing. "It could have been one of my kids, I couldn't ever imagine. It was very traumatizing for my kids as well," Deshayla Dixson said. "I literally had to almost slap my daughter because she's literally screaming at the top of her lungs breathing too hard. I had to catch her from having a panic attack because she just saw a dude get shot three times in his chest."

Police say the victim does live at the apartment complex. They do know know if the suspect lives there, but he has been seen in the area staying with friends.