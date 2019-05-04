× Maximum Security finishes first, disqualified; Country House declared winner at Kentucky Derby

(CNN) — First finisher Maximum Security is disqualified; Country House, a 65-1 long shot, declared Kentucky Derby winner.

For the first time in history, a win has been overturned by disqualification.

Country House has pulled off a huge upset in the Kentucky Derby as stewards awarded the 65-1 long shot the victory following an objection that Maximum Security, the first horse to cross the finish line, interfered with the path of several horses.

Maximum Security had appeared to win the 145th Derby by 1} lengths in the mud after taking control out of the final turn.

The objection was filed and stewards took about 20 minutes reviewing the race from several angles before declaring Country House the winner.

Jockey Flavien Prat then celebrated as the finish was announced to the surprised crowd of 157,729.

Maximum Security, ridden by Luis Saez, finished first Saturday in the 145th Kentucky Derby at Louisville’s Churchill Downs.

Saez said the horse had a good race until he got to the home stretch and the noise of the crowd of 150,729 fans unnerved the horse.

“He started getting a little bit scared,” Saez said. “But then I grabbed him and I controlled him. And I kept fighting because I know he’s a real fighter.”

There were 19 horses in the field on a rainy day. The track conditions were listed as sloppy.

The next race in the Triple Crown series is May 18 — the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York, is June 8 at Belmont Park.