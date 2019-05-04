× Muscle Walk flexes for Neuromuscular Diseases Awareness

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Those bells you heard this morning in Midwest City were not from your neighbors alarm clock, they were calling in the teams to take part in the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s Annual Muscle Walk.

“It’s a time where our families can come together and celebrate with each other,” said Georgia Canady for MDA Oklahoma.

The family and friends were out in full force to raise awareness for some of the 43 neuromuscular diseases MDA of Oklahoma helps to fund and provide care for.

Groups doing the mile walk around Joe Barnes Park, making the two loops all in effort to support their loved ones.

“We are walking for my 6 year old nephew who was diagnosed with MD last December.” said Andrea Portfield of Team Ashdyn.

Team Ashdyn making the trip north from Madill.

“He can’t play like normal kids. When other kids are playing on the playground, he tends to get – he falls a lot and gets ran over. It’s not very common that people have it, so sometimes it’s the disease that is left behind,” said Porterfield.

But it was not just friends and family, News 4’s Brent Skarky served as the Emcee and Midwest City firefighters were also on hand.

Tours of the fire engine great were for the kids, so were the pinwheels, face painting and the team signs. Red Dirt Boxer Rescue providing canine entertainment for the hundreds in attendance.

“I feel like family with all these other people walking,” said Kelly Hackney of Sanders Warriors.

Hackney making the walk for her best friend’s dad.

“He used to be a firefighter and now he is confined to a wheelchair. It’s terrible. He was diagnosed in 2011 and we have been doing walks every year for him and to help all the other ones. Oh, it’s extremely important,” said Hackney.