ODOC searching for OKC fugitive who walked away Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is searching for a woman who walked away Monday from Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center.

Aurora E. Aguirre, 22, was discovered missing from the community corrections center just before 1 a.m.

She was serving multiple sentences for a variety of Oklahoma County convictions for drug possession, vehicle theft and firearms possession.

Aguirre is described as Hispanic, 4′ 11″ tall, weighing about 141 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The public should not approach Aguirre, or attempt to apprehend her.

Anyone with information can call our escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov. All calls and emails are confidential.