Oklahoma City man walks in on thieves trying to steal his grandma’s TV

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City man caught two burglars in the act after he walked in on them trying to steal his grandma's TV.

Joshua Roberts says he noticed his grandparents back porch light was on, and when he went to check it out he saw what was happening.

"That`s when the guy saw me, I saw him, and I`m like, 'get out of this house!' And he left," Roberts told News 4.

His grandma usually leaves the back light on when she needs him to take out the trash, but Saturday morning Roberts and the burglars got more than they bargained for.

"The look on the guy's face, he was totally terrified that I was there," Roberts said. "Thankfully, he didn't know that I was just as scared."

After seeing Roberts, the burglars took off through the house, and he went around to try and catch their license plate before they got away. They actually lost a bag of their own stuff, and shattered the back window on their SUV when they slammed the door. They did break a window and damage the car port, but thanks to Roberts, they didn't get away with any of his grandparent's stuff.

"I don't know if it was brave or stupidity, going through the back door with people there," Roberts said. "But I was very thankful that they didn't have a gun and chose to run."