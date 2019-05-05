City of Oklahoma City holding free fishing classes for kids

OKLAHOMA CITY – The City of Oklahoma City is holding several free fishing classes this spring and summer for kids.

Children ages 5-15 can get hands-on instruction in knot tying, casting, fishing identification, fishing safety and angler ethics.

Each class is taught by H.B. Parsons Fish Hatchery and Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation staff and volunteers.

Classes are by reservation only, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Fishing poles, tackle and bait are provided during class time.

City officials say “state fishing licenses and City fishing permits are not required during class. Outside of class, a state license and City permit are required for all anglers ages 16 to 62 unless exempt.”

Classes are 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m. on the following dates:

