City of Oklahoma City holding free fishing classes for kids

OKLAHOMA CITY – The City of Oklahoma City is holding several free fishing classes this spring and summer for kids.
Children ages 5-15 can get hands-on instruction in knot tying, casting, fishing identification, fishing safety and angler ethics.
Each class is taught by H.B. Parsons Fish Hatchery and Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation staff and volunteers.
Classes are by reservation only, and children must be accompanied by an adult.
Fishing poles, tackle and bait are provided during class time.
City officials say “state fishing licenses and City fishing permits are not required during class. Outside of class, a state license and City permit are required for all anglers ages 16 to 62 unless exempt.”
Classes are 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m. on the following dates:
- May 4: Edwards Park Lake, 1515 N Bryant Ave.
- May 11: Metro Tech Springlake, 1900 Springlake Drive
- May 18: South Lakes Pond East, 4302 SW 119th Street
- June 8: Edwards Park Lake, 1515 N Bryant Ave.
- June 15: Metro Tech Springlake, 1900 Springlake Drive
- June 22: Dolese Youth Park Pond, 5105 NW 50th Street
- July 13: Edwards Park Lake, 1515 N Bryant Ave.
- July 20: Metro Tech Springlake, 1900 Springlake Drive
- July 27: Crystal Lake, 6625 SW 15th Street
