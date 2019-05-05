Edmond police identify man accused of shooting another multiple times

EDMOND, Okla. – Edmond police have identified a man arrested in connection to a shooting that sent one man to the hospital over the weekend.

On Saturday, just before 6:15 p.m., officers were called to the Coffee Creek apartments near 15th and Fretz.

Police say they responded to reports of at least four shots fired, and when they arrived on scene they found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the stomach. His condition is still unknown.

Officials say a man, Bernard Laster Jr., 43, had called 911, stating he wanted to turn himself in.

Laster was found on the south side of the complex hiding behind a bush.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Laster told police that “the gun is in my right pocket and it is chamber loaded.”

An officer removed the 9mm handgun, along with two cell phones, a lighter and a smoked cigar from Laster’s pockets.

Police told News 4 on Saturday an argument over property is what led up to the shooting. No other details have been released.

Laster was transported to the Edmond City Jail and booked on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill and possessing a firearm after a conviction of a felony.