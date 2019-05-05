KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Kansas man dies in single-vehicle crash in northeast Oklahoma, OHP report says

Posted 10:56 am, May 5, 2019, by

NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. – A single-vehicle crash in northeast Oklahoma claimed the life of a Kansas man over the weekend.

It happened Saturday around 11 p.m. on County Road 3 near US 169 in Nowata County.

According to a report with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Jesse Barber 32, of Coffeyville, Kansas, was driving westbound on the county road when he “departed the roadway to the left, striking a ditch.”

Barber was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.

Officials say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.