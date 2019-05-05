Kansas man dies in single-vehicle crash in northeast Oklahoma, OHP report says

NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. – A single-vehicle crash in northeast Oklahoma claimed the life of a Kansas man over the weekend.

It happened Saturday around 11 p.m. on County Road 3 near US 169 in Nowata County.

According to a report with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Jesse Barber 32, of Coffeyville, Kansas, was driving westbound on the county road when he “departed the roadway to the left, striking a ditch.”

Barber was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.

Officials say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.