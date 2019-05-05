Kids get in free during month of May at Silver Dollar City in Missouri 

BRANSON, MO. – A popular tourist amusement park in Branson, Missouri is offering free admission for kids during the month of May!

During the month-long celebration at Silver Dollar City, when you purchase one full-price Silver Dollar City one-day admission (12+up), you’ll receive one free admission for a guest, ages 4-11.

The offer is only available online, and not at the front gate or by phone. The offer is also not valid with any other offer, discount or on previously purchased tickets.

Click here for more details.