KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Man arrested after pursuit in SW Oklahoma City

Posted 10:51 am, May 5, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested after a pursuit in southwest Oklahoma City overnight.

Police say around 12:30 a.m. Sunday officers were in pursuit of a man on a motorcycle near SW 30th and Agnew.

Officials say at one point, the man ditched the bike and ran to a home in a neighborhood near SW 29th and Agnew.

The man was found hiding in the backyard for about 20 minutes before he was arrested.

According to police, the man had at least one warrant out for his arrest.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.