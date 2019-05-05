× Man arrested after pursuit in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested after a pursuit in southwest Oklahoma City overnight.

Police say around 12:30 a.m. Sunday officers were in pursuit of a man on a motorcycle near SW 30th and Agnew.

Officials say at one point, the man ditched the bike and ran to a home in a neighborhood near SW 29th and Agnew.

The man was found hiding in the backyard for about 20 minutes before he was arrested.

According to police, the man had at least one warrant out for his arrest.