Oklahoma bus driver suspended after sleeping 6-year-old left on bus for 90 minutes 

BIXBY, Okla. – A school bus driver has been suspended after a six-year-old boy was left on a bus unattended earlier this week.

School officials in Bixby say the boy had fallen asleep and was left on the bus for 90 minutes when the driver returned from his morning route to the transportation facility.

Because the student had fallen asleep, he did not exit the bus when he arrived at school.

When he woke up, he got off the bus and was found standing outside. He was then taken to school and released to his parents, according to KJRH.

School officials say they have a policy that bus drivers are supposed to walk the length of the bus at the end of their route to make sure no students are still onboard.

The driver was suspended and officials are investigating.

Bixby Public Schools released the following statement about the incident: