Oklahoma bus driver suspended after sleeping 6-year-old left on bus for 90 minutes 

BIXBY, Okla. – A school bus driver has been suspended after a six-year-old boy was left on a bus unattended earlier this week.
School officials in Bixby say the boy had fallen asleep and was left on the bus for 90 minutes when the driver returned from his morning route to the transportation facility.
Because the student had fallen asleep, he did not exit the bus when he arrived at school.
When he woke up, he got off the bus and was found standing outside. He was then taken to school and released to his parents, according to KJRH.
School officials say they have a policy that bus drivers are supposed to walk the length of the bus at the end of their route to make sure no students are still onboard.
The driver was suspended and officials are investigating.
Bixby Public Schools released the following statement about the incident:
“The bus driver has been suspended while a full investigation into the incident is completed. When our procedures are followed, bus drivers are to walk the length of the bus at the end of their route to ensure there are no bus riders remaining. In this instance, that did not happen. Leaving a child on a bus unattended for any length of time is unacceptable. We strongly regret that this incident happened and have apologized to the child’s parents. A meeting was held with all transportation employees Wednesday afternoon to ensure all drivers are acting in compliance with our established district policies and procedures. We are in continued communication with the student’s family, cooperating with law enforcement, and conducting our own investigation into the matter.”