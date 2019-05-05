KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Oklahoma City Zoo introduces new American bison calves

Posted 1:49 pm, May 5, 2019, by , Updated at 02:25PM, May 5, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Zoo introduced two new members to their family last week!

On Friday, the zoo introduced two American bison calves, Yarrow and Verbena, who are about 5 months old.


Zoo officials say their names are prairie flowers, which were chosen by their caretakers and “represent the bison’s important role in the prairie ecosystem.”

Currently, the calves have visual access to 18-year-old Mary Ann. Their care team will soon start introductions and observations to determine when all three girls will share the bison habitat full-time.

Staff at the zoo say Verbena is larger than Yarrow.

