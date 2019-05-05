× Sooner Softball Team Sweeps Cowgirls in Doubleheader to Finish Regular Season

Oklahoma’s top-ranked softball team swept Oklahoma State in a doubleheader to finish the regular season in Stillwater on Sunday, extending their many winning streaks and completing their second straight season with a perfect record in conference play.

OU won the first game 7-to-1 and the second game 6-to-1, finishing Big 12 play 18-0 for the second year in a row.

Oklahoma extended their overall winning streak to 38 in a row, tying the NCAA record for a single season, set by South Carolina in 1997.

The overall NCAA record for a winning streak is 47 by Arizona, set over two seasons in 1996 and ’97.

OU also won their 43rd straight Big 12 regular season game, 49th straight Big 12 game for both regular season and tournament play, 38th straight Big 12 road game, 23rd straight Bedlam win, and 10th straight Bedlam win in Stillwater.

Oklahoma got on the board in the first inning of the first game with a sacrifice squeeze bunt by Caleigh Clifton to score Sydney Romero to make it 1-0.

OU added two runs in the third inning, getting a 2-run home run from Romero and an RBI double by Clifton to make it 4-0.

OSU answered in the fourth inning on a solo home run by Samantha Show to cut the Sooner lead to 4-1.

Oklahoma put the game away with two runs in the sixth, on a single by Fale Aviu, then added a run in the seventh to win 7-1.

OU starter Mariah Lopez gave up just two hits and struck out nine to get the pitching win.

In the second game, Oklahoma struck early again, with back-to-back home runs from Jocelyn Alo, a two-run shot, then a solo home run from Grace Green to take a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

The Cowgirls responded with a solo home run from Chyenne Factor in the second inning to cut the OU lead to 3-1.

Oklahoma got a sacrifice fly from Green in the third inning to increase the lead to 4-1, then in the seventh got some insurance as Nicole Mendes singled up the middle to score two runs to make it 6-1.

Shannon Saile got the pitching win for OU, striking out nine and giving up just three hits.

The doubleheader ends the regular season for both teams.

Next up is the Big 12 Tournament at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City.

Pool play will be on Friday, with the placement games on Saturday.

Oklahoma will face fourth seed Texas Tech at 2:00 pm and sixth seed Kansas at 7:30 pm on Friday.

Oklahoma State will meet third seed Texas at 11:00 am and fifth seed Iowa State at 5:00 pm on Friday.