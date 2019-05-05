× Sooners Win Bedlam Round One for 8th Straight Big 12 Title

Oklahoma’s top-ranked softball team shut out Oklahoma State 3-0 on Saturday night at Marita Hynes Field in Norman to clinch their eighth straight and 11th overall Big 12 regular season championship.

Pitcher Giselle Juarez tossed a one-hit shutout, striking out 13 to get the win.

OU broke a scoreless tie with back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning, first from Caleigh Clifton and then Jocelyn Alo to make it 2-0.

Oklahoma added a run in the 6th inning when Grace Green doubled in Alo, who had doubled earlier.

The Sooners extended all their winning streaks with the victory.

OU has won 36 straight games overall, 47 in a row at home, 41 straight Big 12 regular season games, 48 straight Big 12 games overall, 20 straight Big 12 home games, 21 in a row over Oklahoma State, and 23 straight vs. OSU in Norman.

The Sooners also ended OSU’s 11-game winning streak.

The two teams will finish the Bedlam series with two games in Stillwater on Sunday, at 11:30 am and 3:00 pm.