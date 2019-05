Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This Tuesday, May 7, marks the 30th anniversary of the famous Bedlam baseball brawl in Stillwater between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

This piece originally aired on the 20th anniversary of the game in 2009, and features comments from the late OU baseball radio announcer Mike Treps, who died in 2014.

There are also comments from OSU baseball radio announcer Rex Holt, OSU second baseman Mitchel Simons, and OU pitcher Marvin Cobb.