Bethany police investigating after crash between police officer, school bus leaves several injured 

BETHANY, Okla. – Bethany police are investigating what caused one of their officers and a school bus full of elementary students to crash. It happened around 8 a.m. Monday near NW 36th and Hammond.

"It was loud,” Juanita Allen told News 4.

Allen is talking about the moments a Putnam City school bus and Bethany police officer crashed, causing road closures during a busy time of the morning.

“Them kids. My heart is jumping right now,” she said shortly after the crash.

Allen wasn’t alone. Stephanie Ballinger is a teacher with Putnam City schools and was off work on Monday.

"My husband went to work. I'm at home waiting on workmen, and he said he thinks it's one of the school buses from my school,” Ballinger said. “I called up and found out that it was. So, I wanted to walk down and make sure the kids were okay.”

"There were 29 students on the bus ranging from grade five to kindergarten. Since that happened, paramedics arrived,” said Steve Lindley with Putnam City schools.

Seven of the students were treated by EMSA paramedics on scene for some bumps and bruises. Both the officer and the bus driver were transported to the hospital with significant injuries, according to officers on scene.

Parents, witnesses and school staff are concerned for both of the drivers but thankful the children are all okay.

"I know they're well-constructed and the bus drivers are trained very well but anything can happen,” Ballinger said.

What caused the officer and the bus driver to crash is still under investigation.