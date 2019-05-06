Cooking with Kyle: Fresh green beans with new potatoes

OKLAHOMA CITY – This is one of my all-time favorite summer dishes! It is often called “southern,” but my friends in New England love it, as well.

This recipe serves 8 as a side. The finished product may be chilled, drizzled with white balsamic vinegar and it is equally good as a salad. Enjoy!

1lb fresh green beans, stems trimmed and washed. They may also be cut – I prefer them whole.

6-10 new potatoes (depending on size) scrubbed and quartered.

1 small onion, chopped. (Sweet Vidalia is best; substitute red when necessary)

6-8 slices bacon, cooked and chopped

2 T butter

1/4-1/3 C chicken broth

Salt and pepper to taste

In a lidded skillet or pot, fry bacon. Drain on towel and chop.

Add butter to bacon grease in same pot/skillet (you may drain some of the bacon grease if especially greasy.)

Add chopped onion and sauté just until translucent.

Toss in green beans and potatoes; continue to sauté for a couple of minutes.

Add chicken broth. Cover and simmer 12-15 minutes, or until vegetables are cooked as desired. Season with salt and pepper to taste. (Many people add 1.5-2 T white balsamic or cider vinegar, which is optional)

Serve immediately.

If using as a salad, be careful not to overcook the vegetables. Chill until ready to serve. Drizzle with vinegar just before serving.