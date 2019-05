× Crews battle large house fire in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews are battling a large house fire in the northwest side.

The fire was reported around 10:20 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of N Ellison Ave.

Crews said the fire started in the garage and spread to the house. It’s the second time in a month that the house has caught fire.

No other details have been released at this time.