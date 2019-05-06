× Cause of crash involving police officer, school bus under investigation in Warr Acres

WARR ACRES, Okla. – At least two people were injured after a crash involving a school bus and police office in Warr Acres.

Officials responded to the area near NW 36th and Hammond just before 8 a.m. Monday.

Police tell News 4 a Putnam City Schools bus driver and a Bethany police officer were taken to the hospital with injuries; the extent of their injuries are unknown.

Authorities say 29 children were on the bus at the time of the incident and seven were checked by paramedics at the scene. The children were alert and talking and some had bumps and bruises.

What caused the crash is still under investigation.