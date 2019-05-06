× Emergency crews respond to rollover accident in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers had to find an alternate route home following a rollover accident in southeast Oklahoma City.

Around 5 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a rollover accident involving an Oklahoma City patrol car near S.E. 44th and Eastern.

A truck that was heavily damaged and the patrol car were off the roadway, but officials closed down the eastbound lanes of S.E. 44th St. to traffic.

At this point, the extent of injuries is not know.

Officials will investigate what caused the crash.