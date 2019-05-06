Events scheduled to help keep senior drivers safely on the road

EDMOND, Okla. – As we get older, some things need to change. That’s why organizations are teaming up for a pair of events to make sure that senior drivers are safe on the roads.

Seniors represent the fastest growing segment of drivers. In fact, current projections suggest that a quarter of all drivers will be over the age of 65 by 2025.

To keep senior drivers safe, AAA and Oklahoma County Sheriff TRIAD are hosting two events to provide comprehensive car checks.

Technicians will check the following:

Steering wheel tilt/position

Distance the driver sits from the steering wheel

Line of sight above the steering wheel

Position of driver to gas/brake pedal

Help adjust mirror settings to eliminate blind spots.

CarFit technicians will also provide tips to help seniors reach the shoulder seat belt harness, get into and out of the vehicle easily, turning their heads to check other lanes and sitting comfortably.

The CarFit events will be held at the following times and locations:

Thursday, May 9 at Touchmark at Coffee Creek in Edmond

Friday, May 17 at the Bethany Municipal Court.

Appointments are required but the event is free. You can make an appointment by calling (405) 488-7611.