Gearing up for Georgia: OU schedules future football series with Bulldogs

NORMAN, Okla. – A month after Sooner fans learned about a football series with Alabama, OU fans have another game to look forward to in the future.

Officials with the University of Oklahoma announced that they have scheduled a series of home-and-home football games with Georgia.

“We are especially excited about this series because it helps us celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Gaylord Family- Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in 2023,” said OU Athletics Director and Vice President Joe Castiglione. “Greg McGarity and his staff at Georgia helped us navigate an unusual scheduling circumstance and we are grateful for the diligence and patience. We understand the return game date is later than usual, but very much look forward to taking our program to Athens to play in one of the country’s great venues. As we have said on many occasions, we understand our responsibility to college football fans and tradition to play iconic games. We welcome opportunities such as this one that reinforces our brand and celebrate the historically great programs.”

The Sooners will host the Bulldogs on Sept. 9, 2023, and will travel to Athens, Georgia for a Sept. 13, 2031 matchup.

Oklahoma’s series against Georgia will mark just the second and third games between the schools.

The teams last met in the Rose Bowl during the 2017 College Football Playoff Semifinal game. The Bulldogs beat the Sooners 54-48 in double-overtime.

This is the latest in a series of home-and-home games that the Sooners have scheduled for future seasons.

OU will face the Crimson Tide in 2032 (Norman) and 2033 (Tuscaloosa), and the Tigers in 2035 (Clemson) and 2036 (Norman). Other future home-and-home series opponents include LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Temple and Tennessee.