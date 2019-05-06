× Gov. Stitt to tour tornado damage in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. – Governor Kevin Stitt will be touring damage caused by a deadly tornado last week in Bryan County.

Severe storms rolled through Bryan County on April 30, killing two people.

Officials with Bryan County Emergency Management Services told News 4 that a 58-year-old woman died from injuries she sustained during the storm. She has since been identified as Debby Boyd.

At the time, at least 10 others were believed to be injured.