Gov. Stitt to tour tornado damage in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. – Governor Kevin Stitt will be touring damage caused by a deadly tornado last week in Bryan County.
Severe storms rolled through Bryan County on April 30, killing two people.
Officials with Bryan County Emergency Management Services told News 4 that a 58-year-old woman died from injuries she sustained during the storm. She has since been identified as Debby Boyd.
At the time, at least 10 others were believed to be injured.
According to KTEN, Mary Draper passed away on May 2 from injuries she suffered in the storm.
Draper lived near the town of Blue, just one mile away from where Boyd was killed.
Gov. Stitt will be traveling to Blue on Monday to tour damage. He plans to speak with state, local and Tribal officials, emergency responders and volunteers.
The National Weather Service classified the Bryan County tornado as an EF-3.