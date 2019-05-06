Man mowing lawns in all 50 states in order to thank military veterans

OKLAHOMA CITY- Rodney Smith, Jr. is a man on a mission.

After moving to the United States from Bermuda, Smith decided that he wanted to pursue a master’s degree in social work in Huntsville, Alabama.

While in Alabama, he came across an elderly man struggling to mow his lawn. At that point, he pulled over to help.

He soon decided to start mowing lawns for free and quickly reached goal after goal.

Smith eventually started the Raising Men Lawn Care Service, a foundation that not only mows lawns for those in need but also works to inspire young men and women to make a difference.

“This is what I believe my purpose is in life,” he said.

In 2017, Smith decided to try something new — travel across the country to mow lawns for people in need. In May of 2017, he began his first trip to mow lawns in all 50 states, which he called “50 States 50 Lawns.”

Now, he’s doing it again.

This year, Smith is traveling to all 50 states to mow lawns for military veterans to thank them for their service. He says that he plans to mow a couple of lawns in each state, along with providing those veterans with a thank you letter and t-shirt.

“I am doing this tour because I want our veterans to know they are appreciated. We need to give veterans who have honorably served this country ‘their flowers while they are alive.’ With each passing day, we are losing 372 veterans from the ‘greatest generation.’ Some have left this earth having never heard a heart-felt ‘thank you for your service.’ America is the great country it is today because of them,” he wrote on his website.

Smith will be traveling to Oklahoma City on May 7 as part of the tour.

To submit a lawn for Smith to mow, visit his website.