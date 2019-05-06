Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Man wanted for stealing 24 bottles of Hennessy from Wisconsin Costco

Menomonee Falls Costco theft

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man accused of lifting two dozen bottles of Hennessy liquor and a home surveillance system from a Wisconsin Costco Friday.

According to police, the suspect left the store with 24 bottles of Hennessy liquor and one Lorex brand security system, with a total value of $1,541.75. Police say the man got into a 2018 Dodge Caravan with Minnesota plates reading BEN-904.

Any agencies with similar thefts and anyone able to assist with suspect identification is asked to please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

