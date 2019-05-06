OHP report: Prague man killed in crash involving semi

PRAGUE, Okla. – Officials say a 67-year-old Oklahoma man was killed in a crash involving a semi over the weekend.

It happened Friday just before 10:30 a.m. on State Highway 99 and Moccasin Trail Road near Prague.

According to a report with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Billy Smith, of Prague, was driving southbound when he went left of center into the lane of an oncoming semi.

The driver of the semi attempted to avoid a collision by moving to the shoulder, but Smith’s vehicle struck the semi. The semi departed the roadway to the left before coming to a rest in a ditch.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The cause of the collision was due to left of center in meeting.