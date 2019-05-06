Oklahoma City police still searching for suspect accused of stabbing man in neck
OKLAHOMA CITY – A suspect accused of stabbing a man in the neck over the weekend is still on the run.
On Sunday around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing call at an apartment near SW 15th and Penn.
When police arrived, they found a man bleeding from his neck and a 1-2 inch stab wound.
The victim told police he was unable to describe the suspect and that someone had stabbed him from behind.
Officials say they found a bag with a name on it sitting on the floor of the living area inside the apartment.
According to a police report, officials believe the person(s) responsible for the bag may be connected to the stabbing, however those names have not yet been released.
No arrests have been made.