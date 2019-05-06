Oklahoma city worker being honored for saving woman’s life

DEL CITY, Okla. – A city employee is being recognized for an act of kindness that likely saved a woman’s life.

On Monday, leaders with the City of Del City are honoring Calon Burnett, a heavy equipment operator.

Around 9:15 a.m. on Feb. 27, Burnett was on his route as a sanitation truck driver when he noticed a cart that he had previously emptied was laying on its side.

He thought he saw movement near the cart, so he decided to circle the block.

When he came back around, he noticed that a woman was lying on the ground nearby.

Officials say Burnett rushed to her side and soon learned that the woman broke her hip when she slipped on a patch of ice. Burnett immediately rushed back to his truck to grab his jacket and call 911.

City leaders say Burnett wrapped the woman in his jacket to protect her from the freezing temperatures and waited for paramedics to arrive.

“The selfless acts of caring and humanity of Calon Burnett on the morning of February 27, 2019 ultimately saved the life of a woman who had broken her hip when she slipped and fell outside her home in freezing temperatures and icy conditions,” a proclamation recognizing Burnett read.

Burnett is set to be honored during the Del City Council meeting on Monday, beginning at 6 p.m.