Oklahoma woman arrested in connection to Lawton shooting

Posted 10:50 am, May 6, 2019, by

Cheryl Brown

LAWTON, Okla. – Investigators in Lawton say an Oklahoma woman was arrested following a shooting.

On May 4, officers with the Lawton Police Department were called to a reported shooting in the 700 block of S.W. I Ave.

When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower leg.

Investigators learned that the victim was having an argument with 58-year-old Cheryl Brown when the shooting occurred.

Authorities arrested Brown on a complaint of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.