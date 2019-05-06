× Oklahoma woman arrested in connection to Lawton shooting

LAWTON, Okla. – Investigators in Lawton say an Oklahoma woman was arrested following a shooting.

On May 4, officers with the Lawton Police Department were called to a reported shooting in the 700 block of S.W. I Ave.

When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower leg.

Investigators learned that the victim was having an argument with 58-year-old Cheryl Brown when the shooting occurred.

Authorities arrested Brown on a complaint of assault with a dangerous weapon.