OSBI: Former Nowata County jailer accused of sexually assaulting inmate

Posted 1:36 pm, May 6, 2019, by

NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a now former jailer allegedly sexually assaulted an inmate.

OSBI officials say they were requested to assist in an investigation on May 2 after a female inmate reported she was sexually assaulted by a Nowata County jailer.

Cody Lowen, 30, was arrested in connection to the incident and booked into the Washington County Jail on May 3 on charges of first-degree forcible sodomy and rape by instrumentation.

Lowen was fired from his job as a jailer on April 30.

The incident remains under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.