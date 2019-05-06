OSBI: Former Nowata County jailer accused of sexually assaulting inmate

NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a now former jailer allegedly sexually assaulted an inmate.

OSBI officials say they were requested to assist in an investigation on May 2 after a female inmate reported she was sexually assaulted by a Nowata County jailer.

Cody Lowen, 30, was arrested in connection to the incident and booked into the Washington County Jail on May 3 on charges of first-degree forcible sodomy and rape by instrumentation.

Lowen was fired from his job as a jailer on April 30.

The incident remains under investigation.