Pioneer Woman honoring family’s late Basset Hound with ice cream shop name

PAWHUSKA, Okla. – The Pioneer Woman has released the name of her new and much-anticipated ice cream shop!

Ree Drummond posted on her blog last month she would be opening an ice cream shop in Pawhuska, the same town where her restaurant, The Mercantile, is located.

On May 2, Drummond announced the name of the shop as “Charlie’s Sweet Shop,” adding, “In memory of Charlie. The ultimate sweetheart.”

Drummond warned future customers the name of the shop “might make you cry.”

Charlie the Ranch Dog was the family’s beloved Basset Hound who died in early 2017 from lymphoma.

“I feel a little funny writing much about this, because Charlie was a dog—and because there is so much human tragedy and sadness all around that this can’t even begin to compare to. But anyone who’s ever loved a dog understands that it’s a special kind of loss—one that all dog families have to go through since dogs generally don’t outlive us,” said Drummond on her blog in January 2017.

The ice cream shop opened on May 3.