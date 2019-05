× Police investigating shooting in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a shooting in the southwest side.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Monday at a house in the 2100 block of SW 19th Street.

Police said a victim was found laying in the front yard and was able to tell the resident at the house that he had been shot but then became unresponsive.

No other details have been released at this time.