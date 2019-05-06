Suspects arrested after violent crime spree ends at metro motel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Men behind a string of robberies throughout the south metro held a gun to a woman’s head demanding money and nearly beat an elderly man to death for his wallet, police said.

According to police, the men accused violently targeted two people and then used a nearby Motel 6 as a hideout.

“She came back out and, all of a sudden, I heard somebody yell,” said a woman who witnessed the robbery.

A cry for help was heard early Saturday morning at the corner of SW 19th and Olie.

"I walked over to someone and was like 'Is she okay?'” the witness said. “And, someone was like 'She was just robbed!'"

According to police, a woman was walking to her car when two men hopped out of a tan SUV and held a gun to her head, the robbers “demanding in Spanish she give them everything.”

“Officers were able to get a tag number and track down where the vehicle belonged,” said MSgt. Gary Knight from the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Moments later, a business across the street caught the same vehicle speeding southbound. It was quiet for the rest of the day but, 24 hours later, they strike again.

Police said, once again, a tan Chevy pulled up to a 76-year-old man who was unloading items to sell on Sunday at the Old Paris Flea Market.

That’s when police said another man hopped out of the Chevy and started “striking the elderly victim several times with a baseball bat or pipe.”

“It knocked him to the ground, and then they just continued to beat on him,” Knight said.

The victim told News 4 he’s been released from the hospital with several stitches to his head.

The elderly man said he was so terrified of the violent attack that he didn’t want to go on camera.

A few hours later, police located the same tan Chevy at a nearby Motel 6.

Employees explained to police the vehicle’s owner, Gregorio Melendez, and passenger, Jaylee Foreman, arrived back at their room just five minutes after the flea market robbery.

A third suspect, Carlos Ojeda, also was arrested in relation to the crimes. Police said he was staying in the room with the other two men.

All three sit in the Oklahoma Count Jail after the terrifying chain of events.

Witnesses at the flea market also tell News 4 the robbery happened so fast to where, all of a sudden, there was a pool of blood surrounding the elderly man.

Police said the suspects stole around $1,000 between the two reported incidents.