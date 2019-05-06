KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Texas man drowns after trying to save 10-year-old girl swept away by current on Red River

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. – A Texas man drowned over the weekend while trying to save a young girl who was swept away by the current on the Red River, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

It happened Sunday around 5 p.m. on the Red River, 1/4 mile east of the Denison Dam in Bryan County.

According to a trooper’s report, a 10-year-old girl was wading in the river when she was swept away by the current.

A man, 36-year-old Antonio Salazar-Galicia, of Denison, Texas, tried to save the girl and when he reached her, he was pushed under the water and did not resurface.

The girl was rescued by a nearby boat. She was revived by bystanders before being taken to the hospital; she was later released.

Officials say Salazar-Galicia was recovered just after 6:30 p.m. and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

