Thousands of dollars worth of bikes stolen from Oklahoma City apartment complex garage

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking for a suspect or suspects involved in a theft after thousands of dollars worth of bikes were stolen from an Oklahoma City apartment complex.

The two bikes belong to Jeff Young and his wife.

“Our [building] gate had malfunctioned, and it was leaving a gap for someone to basically walk right through,” Young said. “I was on a racing team, so I had a pretty good carbon fiber, very light bike.”

That one bike alone is worth around $3,000, Young said. According to him, someone stole his wife’s bike in the overnight hours on May 2 along with the wheels on his bike. Both had been locked up at the Classen Glen garage.

The thief or thieves returned the next morning to get the rest of the parts.

“I didn’t bother getting the rest of my bike because they had broken it, and I couldn’t ride it anyway,” he said. “If you need help, there’s places to go get it. You don’t need to steal from other people.”

A report was filed with the Oklahoma City Police Department. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.