Tinker Air Force Base addresses concerns over mold, pest control and other issues in base housing

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Tinker Air Force Base is assuring military families they are tackling troubles in base housing head-on.

At a press conference Monday, Col. Kenyon Bell said the base completed a 100% review of the issues at the homes, which are all privatized.

Their contractor, Balfour Beatty, put a plan in motion and Bell says that plan is about 80% complete.

“Immediate is not soon enough,” Bell said. “However, in order to make sure that we get at the most important issues right up front, we’re attacking this in a prioritized fashion.”

Base officials are working with residents in methods such as a website, town halls and direct communication.

If you or a family member associated with Tinker are not able to resolve any issue locally, you’re asked to call (800)482-6431.