OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular band is set to perform at The Zoo Amphitheatre in Oklahoma City this summer.

The Zoo Amp announced that the Turnpike Troubadours are set to have a concert this August, along with special guests Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Giovannie & The Hired Guns and Flatland Calvary.

The concert is August 23 at 6:30 p.m. at The Zoo Amphitheatre, 2101 NE 50th St., in Oklahoma City.

Tickets go on sale May 10 at 10 a.m.

