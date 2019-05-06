× Wewoka man killed in Pottawatomie County wreck

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Wewoka man early Monday morning.

Around 1 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to an accident along Hwy 9A, just south of I-40 in Pottawatomie County.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a Dodge Ram was heading northbound on Hwy 9A when a Nissan Versa attempted to head southbound from the parking lot of the Biscuit Hill gas station.

As the Versa pulled into the road, it collided with the Dodge Ram.

Investigators say the driver of the Versa, 47-year-old John Ralph Causey, was pinned inside the vehicle for several hours. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Troopers say Causey was not wearing his seat belt.

Authorities say they are investigating what caused the crash, but say it was raining at the time of the accident.