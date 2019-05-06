“You need to come forward,” Family says Shawnee man left for dead after hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA - A Shawnee family is demanding answers after a loved one was hit by a car and left for dead.

Now, he's recovering from severe injuries in the hospital.

Harold Slavik's family says he was walking at 11th and Tucker in Shawnee early Saturday morning when he was hit by a car and the driver didn't stop.

"You left a human being laying at the side of the road to die or to suffer," said Billi Wietelman, Slavik's sister-in-law.

Billi Wietelman says her brother-in-law was walking to a family member's house when the accident happened.

"He crawled about a block and a friend of his saw him at the side of the road and picked him up," said Wietelman.

She says that friend called police and Slavik went to the hospital.

"He was stable, but he did have a fracture in his spine and both of his legs are broken," said Tabitha Baptiste, step-daughter to Slavik. "It was really hard. He was in really bad, bad shape."

"He was alone," said Wietelman," He was scared. He was confused."

Although the family is angry, they're willing to make amends with the person responsible.

"You need to come forward," said Wietelman. "If this was an accident, we're a forgiving family."

Instead of pressing charges, they're asking for help in building a wheelchair ramp at Slavik's home.

"Maybe they can come forward and help us do some of those things and kind of make amends that way," said Wietelman. "That would be very helpful."

News 4 reached out to Shawnee Police and we did not hear back.

Slavik remains hospitalized at St. Anthony's.

His family says he will need surgery on his legs next.

If you would like to donate to the family to help with medical expenses, click here.