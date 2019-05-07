71-year-old Oklahoma man killed in ATV accident
HASKELL COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say a 71-year-old Oklahoma man has died following an ATV accident.
Around 3 p.m. on May 6, emergency crews were called to an accident on Lona Valley Rd. in Haskell County.
Investigators say 71-year-old Johnny Sweeden was riding a Honda ATV when it ended up in a ditch.
Authorities believe Sweeden was simply going too fast and lost control of the ATV.
A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Sweeden was ejected from the ATV when it rolled in the ditch.
Officials say Sweeden was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
35.239382 -95.101522