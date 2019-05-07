× 71-year-old Oklahoma man killed in ATV accident

HASKELL COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say a 71-year-old Oklahoma man has died following an ATV accident.

Around 3 p.m. on May 6, emergency crews were called to an accident on Lona Valley Rd. in Haskell County.

Investigators say 71-year-old Johnny Sweeden was riding a Honda ATV when it ended up in a ditch.

Authorities believe Sweeden was simply going too fast and lost control of the ATV.

A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Sweeden was ejected from the ATV when it rolled in the ditch.

Officials say Sweeden was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.