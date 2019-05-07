Authorities: ‘Multiple’ students injured in shooting at suburban Denver school

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. – Authorities say a shooting at a suburban Denver school has injured several students.

Just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the STEM School Highlands Ranch on a possible shooting.

The school district said that the public charter school was under lockdown as deputies headed to the scene.

Initial reports indicate that two suspects are in custody, and that ‘multiple’ students are hurt. Officials say some of the wounded students are still at the scene and will be taken to a hospital soon.

Authorities are investigating reports that a third suspect was involved in the shooting as well.

The STEM School Highlands Ranch has more than 1,850 students in kindergarten through 12th grades.

The sheriff’s office directed parents to a recreational center to pick up their children.