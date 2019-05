OKLAHOMA CITY – A restaurant known for its chicken is hoping to honor teachers with a sweet deal.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, teachers will be able to head to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers to get a free box combo.

Teachers and school employees will need to present their teacher or faculty ID in order to receive the free offer. There is a limit of one per customer.