× Family pleads for Stroud boy’s safe return

STROUD, Okla. – “Anger… like ah here we go,” said concerned uncle Adam Tuttle.

He’s pleading for his nephew’s safe return.

Stroud Police say 7-year-old Austin Cornett was taken by his non-custodial mother.

“The only visitation she was supposed to have was FaceTime … and the only visitation face-to-face was court ordered through counselor,” said Tuttle.

Austin’s uncle says they believe his biological mother, Sarah Hill, picked him up from Parkview Elementary School Monday morning.

Family tells News 4 it’s common for parents to have breakfast with their children, so they believe she was standing inside the door, out of sight from officials waiting for Austin to walk in.

“She was observed with her car packed, full with blankets and clothes and stuff, almost like she’s ready to leave,” he said.

The family says this is not the first time something like this has happened.

“My wife called me and said, ‘oh no it’s happening again’” he said.

Tuttle says the first time Hill took Austin, she kept her phone on and brought him back the next day.

“That’s what makes this a little bit different and a little more dire, is [Hill’s] cell phone’s been off since 2:50 a.m.,” he said.

Sarah Hill now faces kidnapping charges.

“Just let us know that he’s ok … first and foremost we’re just worried about his safety.”

Austin’s family waiting for him to come home.

“We love you, we miss you, and we want you to come back home. We still got baseball games to play, let’s go play.”

Police believe he could be in a maroon 2007 Mazda with plate “EKP237.”

If you have any information call the Stroud Police Department at 918-968-2733.