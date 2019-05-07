Guthrie benefit for Byron Berline features Turnpike Troubadours, Vince Gill and Larry Gatlin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, Okla. - When the Double Stop Fiddle Shop was destroyed by fire in February, Byron Berline had to pick up the pieces. About three months later, he's planning to open up his shop across the street with a little help from some friends.

The Double Stop Fiddle Shop was beloved by the Guthrie community, and the man behind it, too.

"Your whole routine has changed. Always get up in the morning, do that routine and come down to the fiddle shop, but I couldn't do that anymore,” Byron Berline said.

But new doors are opening this summer just across the way in an old 1907 building.

"Use as the green room for our entertainers to warm up in before they go out on stage,” Berline said.

It will be a smaller music hall for his band's shows and a shop with instruments.

"Just gives you a bit more hope, but I have to find things to put in it now,” Berline said.

He's already gotten some donated instruments from generous Oklahomans , but is still looking for more.

"For sure, Oklahoma people just come together that want to help you. You don't realize how many friends you got until something like this happens. It's just overwhelming," he said.

Also touching will be a benefit show with some of Byron’s friends Tuesday night at the Scottish Rite Masonic Temple in Guthrie.

Berline’s buddies Vince Gill, Larry Gatlin and the Turnpike Troubadours will play, and his priceless 1923 Lloyd Loar Gibson mandolin will make an appearance. It’s one of just a few instruments recovered after the fire.

"I'm going to bring that out and let Vince play it for the first time since I got it out of the safe," Berline said.

They will also share stories of support from people all over.

"And we've had a lot of people write poems and songs about this tragedy. And they're going to be read tonight and stories told about that."

So while he works on building a new future, Berline is counting his blessings to have such a supportive community surrounding him.

"I just can't thank them enough,” Berline said.

The event is sold out.